IPL 2025: 7 Indians with Most Runs in Tournament History

Aditya Pimpale
Feb 26, 2025, 01:50 PM

7. Dinesh Karthik – 4842 Runs

Dinesh Karthik has had a distinguished career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), showcasing his skills as a reliable wicketkeeper-batsman. Born on June 1, 1985, in Chennai, he has played for multiple franchises since the IPL’s inception in 2008.

6. Robin Uthappa – 4952 Runs

Accumulating over 4,000 runs, Uthappa has been a vital player for teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, known for his aggressive batting at the top order.

5. MS Dhoni – 5243 Runs

The iconic captain of Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has scored more than 5,000 runs, renowned for his finishing abilities and calm demeanor under pressure.

4. Suresh Raina – 5528 Runs

Often referred to as “Mr. IPL,” Raina has contributed over 5,000 runs for Chennai Super Kings, playing a pivotal role in their successes.

3. Rohit Sharma – 6628 Runs

The Mumbai Indians’ skipper has scored over 6,000 runs, leading his team to multiple IPL titles with his strategic acumen and batting prowess.

2. Shikhar Dhawan – 6769 Runs

Known for his elegant stroke play, Dhawan has accumulated more than 6,000 runs, representing teams like Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

1. Virat Kohli – 8004 Runs

The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli has amassed over 8,000 runs in the IPL, showcasing remarkable consistency and leadership.