IPL 2025: 7 Indians with Most Runs in Tournament History

Dinesh Karthik has had a distinguished career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), showcasing his skills as a reliable wicketkeeper-batsman. Born on June 1, 1985, in Chennai, he has played for multiple franchises since the IPL’s inception in 2008.
Accumulating over 4,000 runs, Uthappa has been a vital player for teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, known for his aggressive batting at the top order.
The iconic captain of Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has scored more than 5,000 runs, renowned for his finishing abilities and calm demeanor under pressure.
Often referred to as “Mr. IPL,” Raina has contributed over 5,000 runs for Chennai Super Kings, playing a pivotal role in their successes.
The Mumbai Indians’ skipper has scored over 6,000 runs, leading his team to multiple IPL titles with his strategic acumen and batting prowess.
Known for his elegant stroke play, Dhawan has accumulated more than 6,000 runs, representing teams like Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli has amassed over 8,000 runs in the IPL, showcasing remarkable consistency and leadership.
{{ primary_category.name }}