India's First-Choice Probable Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025
By: Aditya Pimpale
India will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma as the veteran participates in his third Champions Trophy. This comes after he was criticised for poor form in the New Zealand and Australia Test series.
One of the openers in the side, Shubman Gill has been under the spotlight for inconsistency but has done enough in the last two years to be in the squad. He remains a reliable asset for India and can bat in the middle order.
Virat Kohli was the last Indian captain to lead the side in the Champions Trophy 2017 and will retain his place for the latest tournament. Virat won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni in 2013 and finished runner-up in 2017.
KL Rahul will be the utility player in the squad as he can keep wickets, open the innings and drop in the middle order if necessary. Rahul’s form in Australia also sees him being one of the first names in the team.
India’s first-choice wicketkeeper will be Rishabh Pant as he looks to impress in the Champions Trophy. He will face competition from Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Ishan, but both are likely to drop out if KL Rahul is preferred.
Hardik Pandya will be India’s ace All-rounder as he continues to keep his place in the Indian side. Pandya was injured in the ODI World Cup but will be an integral part of the Champions Trophy squad.
The all-rounder has adapted to the Indian team well and has performed both home and away. His selection in the CT 2025 squad does not come as a surprise.
One of India’s biggest match-winners, Ravindra Jadeja will serve as another all-rounder option. He won the T20 World Cup in June and will look to repeat the same during the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Named as vice-captain in the T20I series against England, Axar Patel comes as a welcome addition to the Indian side in CT 2025. He like several other players won the T20 World Cup in June.
Despite carrying an injury, Jasprit Bumrah will be in the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Bumrah, however, will miss the England ODI series which will be played before the Champions Trophy.
Having last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Mohammed Shami will return to the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy after over a year. Shami has been India’s biggest match-winner in ICC tournaments and will look to repeat the same in CT 2025.
