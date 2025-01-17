Indian Bowlers with Most Wickets in Champions Trophy
By: Aditya Pimpale
Anil Kumble, one of India’s finest leg-spinners, picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches. His best bowling performance of 3/48, coupled with an economy rate of 4.84, reflects his reliability and skill in pressure situations during the Champions Trophy.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, another standout performer, has taken 13 wickets in 10 matches. His best bowling figures of 2/19 and an impressive economy rate of 4.30 emphasize his ability to control the flow of runs while maintaining an average of 25.69.
Ishant Sharma, despite playing only seven matches, has made a significant impact by picking up 13 wickets. His best performance of 3/33, coupled with a strike rate of 24.69, demonstrates his knack for delivering breakthroughs. However, his economy rate of 5.79 remains on the higher side.
Surprisingly, Sachin Tendulkar is fourth on the list, showcasing his all-round abilities. Over 16 matches, he took 14 wickets with a best of 4/38. With a bowling average of 25.07, an economy rate of 4.73, and a strike rate of 31.78, Tendulkar proved to be an invaluable part-time bowler for India.
Harbhajan Singh, the experienced off-spinner, has taken 14 wickets in 13 matches. His best bowling performance of 3/27 came with an economy rate of 3.96, the best among Indian bowlers in the Champions Trophy. However, his higher strike rate of 53.57 indicates a focus on containing runs over frequent breakthroughs.
Zaheer Khan follows closely with 15 wickets in just nine matches, boasting a best bowling figure of 4/45. His average of 24.53, coupled with an economy rate of 4.60, highlights his ability to keep runs in check while taking crucial wickets.
Ravindra Jadeja stands as India’s most successful bowler in ICC Champions Trophy history. Over 10 matches, he has claimed 16 wickets with a best bowling performance of 5/36. His bowling average of 25.18, economy rate of 4.85, and strike rate of 31.12 underline his consistency and effectiveness in the tournament.
