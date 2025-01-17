Indian Batters with Most Runs in Champions Trophy
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Yuvraj Singh, known for his aggressive batting and match-winning abilities, scored 401 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.10, including three half-centuries.
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has also left his mark on the Champions Trophy, scoring 441 runs in 16 matches at an average of 36.75. His contributions include one century and three fifties.
Rohit Sharma, known for his elegance and power, has scored 481 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.44, including one century and four half-centuries.
Virat Kohli has also made a significant impact in the Champions Trophy, scoring 529 runs in 12 matches at a staggering average of 88.16 and a strike rate of around 91. Kohli’s five half-centuries demonstrate his ability to deliver in high-pressure games.
Rahul Dravid, another stalwart of Indian cricket, accumulated 627 runs across 19 matches, averaging 48.23. Although he didn’t score a century, his six half-centuries underline his reliability as a middle-order batter.
Sourav Ganguly scored 665 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 73.88 and a strike rate of approximately 84. Ganguly also recorded three centuries and three half-centuries, showcasing his consistency in the tournament.
Shikhar Dhawan stands out as the top scorer for India in the tournament, amassing 701 runs in just 10 matches. With an extraordinary average of 77.88 and a strike rate of 101.59, Dhawan’s tally includes three centuries and three half-centuries, making him a standout performer.
{{ primary_category.name }}