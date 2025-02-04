India vs Pakistan Last 7 Champions Trophy Results

4. 2009 Group Stage – Pakistan won by 54 runs

Pakistan batted first and posted a strong total of 302/9 in 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant 128 off 124 balls by Shoaib Malik and 87 off 71 balls by Mohammad Yousuf. India started well, with Gautam Gambhir scoring 57, but they kept losing wickets. Sachin Tendulkar (8) and MS Dhoni (3) failed to contribute, and India was bowled out for 248 in 44.5 overs.