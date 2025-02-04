India vs Pakistan Last 7 Champions Trophy Results
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
India struggled against Pakistan’s fiery bowling attack, led by Mohammad Amir, who dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan early. India was bowled out for 158 in 30.3 overs, with Hardik Pandya’s fighting 76 off 43 balls being the only highlight.
Pakistan’s innings was interrupted by rain, and they were given a revised target of 289 in 41 overs. They never got going and were bowled out for 164 in 33.4 overs. Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja took 2 wickets each.
Rain affected this match, reducing it to 40 overs per side. India chased down the revised target of 102 in 22 overs (DLS method) comfortably, scoring 102/2 in 19.1 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (48) and Virat Kohli (22*) guided India to victory.
Pakistan batted first and posted a strong total of 302/9 in 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant 128 off 124 balls by Shoaib Malik and 87 off 71 balls by Mohammad Yousuf. India started well, with Gautam Gambhir scoring 57, but they kept losing wickets. Sachin Tendulkar (8) and MS Dhoni (3) failed to contribute, and India was bowled out for 248 in 44.5 overs.
India batted first and managed 200/9 in 50 overs. Rahul Dravid (67) was the top scorer, while Pakistan’s Naved-ul-Hasan and Shoaib Akhtar took 4 and 2 wickets, respectively. Pakistan chased down the target in a tense finish, scoring 201/7 in 49.5 overs. Yousuf Youhana (now Mohammad Yousuf) scored a match-winning 81 off 104 balls.
Pakistan batted first and put up 192 all out in 49.3 overs, with Yousuf Youhana scoring 38. India’s bowlers, led by Ashish Nehra (3/34), kept Pakistan in check. India chased the target comfortably, scoring 197/2 in 40.1 overs. Sourav Ganguly (50*) and Virender Sehwag (45) guided India to victory.
Pakistan batted first and posted 295/7 in 50 overs, with Saeed Anwar scoring a superb 77 and Inzamam-ul-Haq adding 66. In reply, India’s chase was led by a stunning 141 off 124 balls from Sourav Ganguly. Yuvraj Singh, in his debut tournament, scored a crucial 84 off 80 balls to help India reach 296/7 in 47.5 overs.
{{ primary_category.name }}