India vs Pakistan: 7 Highest Partnerships in ODIs ft KL Rahul, Virat Kohli
By: Aditya Pimpale
Sachin Tendulkar (99 off 91 balls) fell just one run short of a century, after a dominating performance. Gautam Gambhir (57 off 67 balls) provided excellent support.
Robin Singh (82 off 83 balls) played an aggressive innings, punishing Pakistan’s bowlers. Sourav Ganguly (124 off 138 balls) provided stability, scoring a fine century.
Virender Sehwag (119 off 95 balls) played a dazzling knock, smashing 12 fours and five sixes. Suresh Raina (84 off 69 balls) added quick runs, helping India post 308/7.
Virender Sehwag (108 off 95 balls) was at his destructive best, taking on Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Sami. Rahul Dravid (104 off 139 balls) anchored the innings with smart strokeplay.
Rohit Sharma (111 off 119 balls)* led from the front as captain, hitting four sixes and seven fours. Shikhar Dhawan (114 off 100 balls) was aggressive, punishing the bowlers with 16 boundaries and two sixes.
Sachin Tendulkar (118 off 140 balls) played a magnificent knock, timing his shots beautifully. Navjot Sidhu (101 off 116 balls) provided solid support, ensuring a strong foundation. Their 231-run stand was India’s first-ever 200+ partnership against Pakistan in ODIs.
Virat Kohli (122 off 94 balls)* played a fluent innings, reaching his century in just 84 balls. KL Rahul (111 off 106 balls) making a comeback from injury, played a classy innings, complementing Kohli with elegant strokeplay.
