India vs Pakistan 7 Highest Individual Scores in ODIs

1. Saeed Anwar – 194 (146) | Chennai, 1997

Anwar played one of the most iconic ODI knocks, scoring 194 off 146 balls, which was the highest individual score in ODIs at the time. His innings included 22 fours and 5 sixes, with several boundaries coming through his elegant cover drives and flicks. Anwar suffered from cramps during his innings and had a runner for the latter part.