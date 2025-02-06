India vs Pakistan 7 Highest Individual Scores in ODIs
By: Aditya Pimpale
Chasing 309, Younis Khan played a match-winning knock of 123 off 117 balls. He hit 11 fours and 1 six, ensuring a smooth chase with support from Salman Butt (129*). Pakistan successfully chased down 309 in 45.3 overs.
India batted first, and Rohit played a superb knock, scoring 140 off 113 balls. His innings included 14 fours and 3 sixes, and he formed a crucial partnership with KL Rahul (57). India posted 336/5, and Pakistan managed 212/6 before rain stopped play.
In a high-scoring game, Yousuf played a magnificent innings, scoring 141 off 122 balls with 17 fours and 1 six. Pakistan was chasing 350 but fell just 5 runs short as Ashish Nehra held his nerve in the final over. India’s innings was powered by Virender Sehwag (79) and Rahul Dravid (99).
This match was a turning point in Dhoni’s career, as he announced himself as a game-changer. Promoted to No. 3, he smashed 148 off 123 balls, hitting 15 fours and 4 sixes. He dismantled the Pakistani bowlers, especially Danish Kaneria and Mohammad Sami.
Batting first, Malik played a match-winning innings, scoring 143 off 127 balls. His knock included 18 fours and 1 six, helping Pakistan reach a strong total of 300/9. India, in response, was restricted to 241/8, as Pakistan’s bowlers led by Abdul Razzaq and Shoaib Akhtar took control.
India was chasing a huge target of 330 set by Pakistan. Kohli came in at No. 3 after Gautam Gambhir got out for 0 and went on to smash 183 runs off 148 balls. His innings included 22 fours and 1 six, and he dominated Pakistan’s bowling attack, especially Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal.
Anwar played one of the most iconic ODI knocks, scoring 194 off 146 balls, which was the highest individual score in ODIs at the time. His innings included 22 fours and 5 sixes, with several boundaries coming through his elegant cover drives and flicks. Anwar suffered from cramps during his innings and had a runner for the latter part.
