India Champions Trophy 2025 Squad (Part 1)
By: Aditya Pimpale
India will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma as the veteran participates in his third Champions Trophy. This comes after he was criticised for poor form in the New Zealand and Australia Test series.
Virat Kohli was the last Indian captain to lead the side in the Champions Trophy 2017 and will retain his place for the latest tournament. Virat won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni in 2013 and finished runner-up in 2017.
One of the openers in the side, Shubman Gill has been under the spotlight for inconsistency but has done enough in the last two years to be in the squad. He remains a reliable asset for India and can bat in the middle order.
India’s first-choice wicketkeeper will be Rishabh Pant as he looks to impress in the Champions Trophy. He will face competition from Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Ishan, but both are likely to drop out if KL Rahul is preferred.
KL Rahul will be the utility player in the squad as he can keep wickets, open the innings and drop in the middle order if necessary. Rahul’s form in Australia also sees him being one of the first names in the team.
Despite carrying an injury, Jasprit Bumrah will be in the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Bumrah, however, will miss the England ODI series which will be played before the Champions Trophy.
Hardik Pandya will be India’s ace All-rounder as he continues to keep his place in the Indian side. Pandya was injured in the ODI World Cup but will be an integral part of the Champions Trophy squad.
