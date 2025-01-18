India Champions Trophy 2025 Squad (Part 2)
By: Aditya Pimpale
Shreyas Iyer’s selection comes after performing well in domestic competitions like Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Iyer also represented India in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
One of India’s biggest match-winners, Ravindra Jadeja will serve as another all-rounder option. He won the T20 World Cup in June and will look to repeat the same during the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Named as vice-captain in the T20I series against England, Axar Patel comes as a welcome addition to the Indian side in CT 2025. He like several other players won the T20 World Cup in June.
The all-rounder has adapted to the Indian team well and has performed both home and away. His selection in the CT 2025 squad does not come as a surprise.
One of India’s premier spinners, Kuldeep Yadav will be a fitness boost for India as he leads the charge alongside Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.
Having last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Mohammed Shami will return to the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy after over a year. Shami has been India’s biggest match-winner in ICC tournaments and will look to repeat the same in CT 2025.
While Mohammed Siraj was unlucky to miss out on the Indian team’s selection, Arshdeep was the beneficiary. He will look to share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah if he is passed fit for the tournament.
Jaiswal has made the cut for the Champions Trophy 2025 but is likely to warm the bench considering the competition for places. Jaiswal’s inclusion also means India will have a capable back-up in the squad as an opener.
