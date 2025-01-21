IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: England’s Playing XI for Eden Gardens Opener (Selected)
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Phil will be employed as one of the openers in the match as he looks to impress ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Salt’s presence in the top order means Buttler drops into the middle order.
Ben Duckett will partner Phil Salt in the opening slot as they look to give a solid start to the hosts. Duckett has been impressive in the Test format and will look to continue the same in T20Is.
Jos Buttler will lead England in the T20I series with a huge responsibility on his shoulders. Buttler has good experience playing on Indian soil having represented Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.
Harry Brook will be Jos Buttler’s deputy in the white-ball format as England look to start on a winning note. Brook remains the most reliable asset in the English squad ahead of the CT 2025.
An all-rounder option in the side, Liam Livingstone will be another player who has been in bright form for England. Like Buttler, he also brings his IPL experience to the table while playing against India.
Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethel will be among the youngsters that India will definitely have to keep an eye on. The 21-year-old has played seven T20Is, scoring 173 runs at a strike rate of 167.96 and an average of 57.66.
Gus Atkinson has returned to the English side after last playing for the English outfit on the tour to the West Indies in December 2023. Atkinson has played three T20Is so far claiming six wickets from them with an economy of 9.50.
{{ primary_category.name }}