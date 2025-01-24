ICC ODI Men's Team of the Year for 2024
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
9 Matches, 515 Runs, 113 no Highest Score, 64.37 Average, 105.53 Strike Rate, 3 Centuries, 1 Half-century What a breakout season it’s been for the Pakistan southpaw, capped off by selection at the top of the order in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year.
11 Matches, 531 Runs, 121 Highest Score, 48.2 Average, 89.7 Strike Rate, 3 Centuries, 2 Half-Centuries Rahmanullah Gurbaz continues to produce the game-wrecking performances he’s been known for ever since his famous century on debut in 2021.
12 Matches, 694 Runs, 210 Highest Score, 63.1 Average, 106.4 Strike Rate, 3 Centuries, 2 Half-Centuries Nissanka’s 210* in February against Afghanistan was the 6th-highest score by an opener in ODI history, setting up his strong season for the Lions.
17 Matches, 742 Runs, 143 Highest Score, 53 Average, 90.6 Strike Rate, 1 Century, 6 Half-Centuries Mendis’ 742 runs were the most scored of any player in ODIs in 2024. His highest score, a 143 against New Zealand in November, was the 27th-highest total by a wicketkeeper in ODI history.
16 Matches, 605 Runs, 101 Highest Score, 50.2 Average, 97.1 Strike Rate, 1 Century, 4 Half-Centuries Sri Lankans scoring ODI runs was undoubtedly a theme in 2024, with Asalanka being no exception.
9 Matches, 425 Runs, 113 Highest Score, 106.2 Average, 120.1 Strike Rate, 1 Century, 4 Half-Centuries What a star. Rutherford played in nine ODIs in 2024, after only making his debut in December 2023, yet scored runs for fun.
12 Matches, 417 Runs, 149 Highest Score, 52.1 Average, 105.6 Strike Rate, 1 Century, 3 Half-Centuries, 17 Wickets, 4/18 Best Bowling Omarzai’s all-round contribution was of great use to Afghanistan throughout 2024 in ODIs, combining high-end batting production with some very useful bowling performances.
10 Matches, 26 Wickets, 15.6 Bowling Average, 7/19 Best Bowling Hasaranga’s 7/19 against Zimbabwe in January is the fifth-best return in an innings in ODI history, joining an elite club of bowlers that have taken seven scalps in a match.
6 Matches, 15 Wickets, 17.6 Bowling Average, 4/47 Best Bowling Shaheen Shah Afridi made a big impact despite playing only six ODIs in the calendar year.
8 Matches, 13 Wickets, 22.4 Bowling Average, 5/29 Best Bowling Rauf finished 2024 firing on all cylinders, taking 10 wickets across Pakistan’s three-ODI series in Australia, which included his five-for in Adelaide – a contest the touring team ended up winning comfortably.
11 Matches, 21 Wickets, 13.57 Average, 6/26 Best Bowling Rising star alert. 18-year-old AM Ghazanfar had an incredible 2024, after making his ODI debut in March against Ireland.
{{ primary_category.name }}