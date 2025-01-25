ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2024

9. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

20 Matches, 179 Runs, 67 Highest Score, 38 Wickets, 4/15 Best Figures Wanindu Hasaranga enjoyed another exceptional year in T20 cricket, establishing himself as one of Sri Lanka’s most reliable players, helping him to third position in the bowling category and sixth place in all-rounders in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings.