ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2024
By: Aditya Pimpale
11 Matches, 378 Runs, 121 Highest Score, 42.00 Average, 160.16 Strike Rate, One Hundred* Rohit Sharma’s 2024 will be remembered as a landmark year in his illustrious career, as he led India to their first T20 World Cup title in over a decade.
15 Matches, 539 Runs, 80 Highest Score, 38.50 Average, 178.47 Strike Rate, Four Half-centuries Making his tally at a strike rate of nearly 180, Head’s aggressive intent in the powerplay was the backbone of Australia’s T20I batting order in 2024, delivering on multiple occasions at the top of the order.
17 Matches, 467 Runs, 103 Highest Score, 38.91 Average, 164.43 Strike Rate, One Hundred* Salt’s dynamic batting was a key asset for England in 2024, as he established himself as a vital component of their T20I lineup, placing him as the No.2 ranked batter in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings.
24 Matches, 738 Runs, 75 Highest Score, 33.54 Average, Six Half-Centuries Renowned for his elegant stroke play and unmatched consistency, Babar Azam again anchored Pakistan’s innings time and again, ensuring stability in a dynamic batting lineup.
21 Matches, 464 Runs, 98 Highest Score, 25.77 Average, 142.33 Strike Rate, Two Half-Centuries Nicholas Pooran had a noteworthy 2024, showcasing his aggressive batting and steady wicket-keeping skills for the West Indies, accumulating 464 runs in 21 matches.
24 Matches, 573 Runs, 133 Highest Score, 146.54 Strike Rate, 24 Wickets, 5/18 Best Figures* Sikandar Raza continued to be Zimbabwe’s talisman in 2024, excelling as both a batsman and bowler.
17 Matches, 352 Runs, 50 Highest Score, 16 Wickets, 3/20 Best Figures* Hardik Pandya reaffirmed his status as the best all-rounder in the shortest format with a stellar 2024, putting him back atop the ICC Men’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings.
14 Matches, 31 Wickets, 4/14 Best Figures, 9.58 Average, Four 4-Wicket Hauls Rashid Khan was again excellent in 2024, leading Afghanistan’s bowling attack, claiming 31 wickets in just 14 matches, boasting an incredible average of 9.58.
20 Matches, 179 Runs, 67 Highest Score, 38 Wickets, 4/15 Best Figures Wanindu Hasaranga enjoyed another exceptional year in T20 cricket, establishing himself as one of Sri Lanka’s most reliable players, helping him to third position in the bowling category and sixth place in all-rounders in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings.
8 Matches, 15 Wickets, 3/7 Best Figures, 8.26 Average Jasprit Bumrah’s return to T20I cricket in 2024 was nothing short of spectacular, as the right-arm speedster’s precise yorkers and death-over mastery were pivotal in India’s title-winning campaign.
18 Matches, 36 Wickets, 4/9 Best Figures, 13.50 Average Arshdeep Singh was India’s most prolific bowler in 2024, finishing the year with 36 wickets in 18 matches at an impressive average of 13.50, and ranking him as the eighth-best T20I bowler in the world.
