Highest Individual Score in India vs England ODIs
By: Aditya Pimpale
Robin Smith scored 129 Runs in Gwalior in 1993 as he was in brilliant form. However, Smith’s innings was overshadowed by Navjot Singh Sindhu’s innings as he scored 134 and helped India win the match.
Another India opener 134* Runs in Gwalior in 1993 as India chased England’s total after Robin Smith had scored a hundred earlier. Singh’s innings played a key role for India as they won by three wickets with 12 balls to spare in the match.
Former India captain MS Dhoni scored 134 Runs in Cuttack in 2017, the same match in which Yuvraj Singh scored 150 for India. His presence for India that day was influential with both bat and wicketkeeping gloves.
Former England cricketer Dennis Amiss scored 137 runs in Lord’s in 1975 as he graced the home cricket. Amiss was also part of the England side which enjoyed glory in the Ashes and World Cup runs in the 1970s.
The current India ODI captain has a best of 137* runs in Nottingham in 2018, just a year before the 2019 ODI World Cup. Rohit has three ODI double hundreds and will look to add one more in the upcoming Champions Trophy which could be his last series with the national side.
One of India’s greatest all-rounders, Yuvraj Singh scored 150 runs in Cuttack in 2017. This is the highest individual score by a batter in head-to-head ODI meetings for India against England. Yuvraj also famously scored six sixes in an over against England in 2007.
Former England captain Andrew Strauss scored 158 in Bengaluru during the ODI World Cup which is the highest score by any batter in the head-to-head meetings between the side. He also led England to Ashes win during his captaincy stint.
