7 Football Records Likely to be Broken in 2025

If Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal win the Champions League title with Real Madrid, they will become the most successful individual in the competition’s history.
With 32 teams competing for the FIFA Club World Cup, there will be an opportunity for one club to write their name the history as the winner of the big tournament.
Liverpool will be looking for their 20th league title, making them the joint most successful club in the history of English football.
If Brazil qualify for the FIFA World Cup, it will be their 23rd straight appearance in the tournament, most by nation at the tournament.
If Everton are relegated from the Premier League, it will end their 71-year stay in the top flight of English football, second longest in the division.
Unlikely, but given their credentials, Manchester City could still pip Liverpool and conquer their fifth consecutive Premier League title.
Having won the Europa League in 2024, Atlanta will be searching for their maiden Serie A title as Gian Piero Gasperini tries to add another feather to his already impressive hat.
