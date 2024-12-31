7 Football Records Likely to be Broken in 2025

1. Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal legacy

If Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal win the Champions League title with Real Madrid, they will become the most successful individual in the competition’s history.

2. FIFA Club World Cup Winners

With 32 teams competing for the FIFA Club World Cup, there will be an opportunity for one club to write their name the history as the winner of the big tournament.

3. Liverpool target 20th League title

Liverpool will be looking for their 20th league title, making them the joint most successful club in the history of English football.

4. Most FIFA World Cup appearances

If Brazil qualify for the FIFA World Cup, it will be their 23rd straight appearance in the tournament, most by nation at the tournament.

5. Everton’s relegation form

If Everton are relegated from the Premier League, it will end their 71-year stay in the top flight of English football, second longest in the division.

6. Manchester City 5-peat

Unlikely, but given their credentials, Manchester City could still pip Liverpool and conquer their fifth consecutive Premier League title.

7. Atalanta’s quest for a maiden title

Having won the Europa League in 2024, Atlanta will be searching for their maiden Serie A title as Gian Piero Gasperini tries to add another feather to his already impressive hat.