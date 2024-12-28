8 Football Records Broken in 2024

8. Champions League

Real Madrid extended European dominance with their 15th Champions League title.

7. Spain triumph unbeaten at Euro 2024

Spain won the Euro 2024 without losing a single match, winning their third European title in the last 16 years.

6. Manchester City’s year

In 2024 Manchester City became the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

5. Real Madrid legends cement legacy

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Nacho Fernandez and Dani Carvajal won their sixth Champions League title in 2024.

4. Copa America 2024

Lionel Messi became the first player to play in seven Copa America tournaments.

3. Euro 2024

Spain broke the record with 10 different goal scorers on their way to the title

2. 900 Career Goals

In 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo reached the magic figure of 900 career goals.

1. Copa America 2024

Lionel Messi plays in record 5 finals