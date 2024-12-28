8 Football Records Broken in 2024

Real Madrid extended European dominance with their 15th Champions League title.
Spain won the Euro 2024 without losing a single match, winning their third European title in the last 16 years.
In 2024 Manchester City became the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles.
Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Nacho Fernandez and Dani Carvajal won their sixth Champions League title in 2024.
Lionel Messi became the first player to play in seven Copa America tournaments.
Spain broke the record with 10 different goal scorers on their way to the title
In 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo reached the magic figure of 900 career goals.
Lionel Messi plays in record 5 finals
