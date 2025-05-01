Fast and furious: Have a look at the fastest fifties in ODI cricket

Scotland’s Michael Leask smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 18 balls against Papua New Guinea at Dubai International stadium. The innings comprised six gigantic sixes.
English all-rounder, Liam Livingstone, unleashed carnage at the VRA ground in Amstelveen, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 17 balls against the Netherlands. He hammered 6 fours and 6 sixes, racing to one of the fastest fifties in ODI history.
Former Kiwi opener Martin Guptill scored an unbeaten 93 off 30 balls against Sri Lanka in Christchurch. The innings included nine fours and eight sixes. He raced to his half-century in 17 balls.
Kusal Perera stormed up at Pallekele stadium with an explosive innings of 68 in 25 balls against Pakistan. His 50 came in just 17 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes.
Former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya hit 76 off 28 balls against Pakistan in 1996. Even with no introduction of T20s back in 1996, Sanath smashed the fifty in 17 balls with eight fours and five sixes.
Former Proteas batter AB de Villiers holds the record for the fastest fifty in ODI cricket. He lit up the Johannesburg stadium, scoring 149 off just 44 balls, reaching the half-century in just 16 balls.