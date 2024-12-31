7 Cricket Records Likely to be Broken in 2025

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings currently are tied with five titles each.
India and Australia can both win record third Champions Trophy if they emerge victorious.
Australia could become the first team to retain the World Test Championship (WTC) if they reach the final and win at Lord’s in June 2025.
MS Dhoni could join Rohit Sharma for most titles if Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2025.
At 13 Vaibhav Suryavanshi could become the youngest player to feature in the IPL history having been bought by Rajasthan Royals.
At 43 MS Dhoni could become the oldest player to win the IPL if his CSK side emerges victorious.
Joe Root could become the first English batter to complete 13000 Test runs as he continues to age like fine wine.
