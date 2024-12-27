8 Cricket Records Broken in 2024

8. Five individual centuries in a calendar year for the second time

India became the first team to achieve this twice, in 2023 and 2024

7. Second team to win 100 T20Is away

India became the second team to win 100 T20Is away from home, following in Pakistan's footsteps.

6. Most 200+ scores in a calendar year by a team in T20s

India had eight totals of 200 or more in 2024, breaking their own record of seven from 2023

5. Most Sixes in a Calendar Year

200 Sixes in T20Is by India

4. Highest T20I win percentage

India's win percentage in T20I was 92.31, the highest ever by any team in the format.

3. Most boundaries in a T20 World Cup

The 2024 T20 World Cup had 1,478 boundaries, eclipsing 2021's 1,349.

2. Most sixes in a T20 World Cup

The 2024 T20 World Cup had 515 sixes, more than 100 more than 2021's 405.

1. Most sixes in a T20 World Cup by an individual

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran hit 17 sixes, beating the record of 16 set by Chris Gayle