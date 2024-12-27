8 Cricket Records Broken in 2024

India became the first team to achieve this twice, in 2023 and 2024
India became the second team to win 100 T20Is away from home, following in Pakistan's footsteps.
India had eight totals of 200 or more in 2024, breaking their own record of seven from 2023
200 Sixes in T20Is by India
India's win percentage in T20I was 92.31, the highest ever by any team in the format.
The 2024 T20 World Cup had 1,478 boundaries, eclipsing 2021's 1,349.
The 2024 T20 World Cup had 515 sixes, more than 100 more than 2021's 405.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran hit 17 sixes, beating the record of 16 set by Chris Gayle
{{ primary_category.name }}