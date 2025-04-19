Meet Youngest Debutants in IPL
The youngest debutants to play in IPL, featuring Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Sarfaraz Khan made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore at 17 years and 177 days in 2015 against Chennai Super Kings.
Riyan Parag played his first IPL match for Rajasthan Royals at 17 years and 152 days in 2019 against Chennai Super Kings.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman debuted for Punjab Kings at 17 years and 11 days in 2018 against Delhi Capitals
Prayas Ray Barman made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the age of 16 years and 157 days in 2019 against the SunrisersRisers Hyderabad.
Vaibhav Surywanshi is the youngest ever IPL debutant at just 14 years, 1 month, and 23 days, playing against the Lucknow Super Giants.