7 Highest Individual Scorers in IPL 2025
Courtesy: All images AFP
Karun Nair scored 89 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 222.50 against MI on 13 April 2025
KL Rahul scored 93 off 53 balls at a strike rate of 175.47 against RCB on 10 April 2025
Quinton de Kock scored 97 off 61 balls at a strike rate of 159.01 against RR on 26 March 2025
Shreyas Iyer followed closely with 97 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 230.95 against GT on 25 March 2025
Priyansh Arya smashed 103 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 245.23 against CSK on 8 April 2025
Ishan Kishan scored 106 off 47 balls at a strike rate of 225.53 against RR on 23 March 2025
Abhishek Sharma scored a blistering 141 off 55 balls at a strike rate of 256.36 against PBKS on 12 April 2025