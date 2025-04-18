7 Highest Individual Scorers in IPL 2025

Umang Bafna
Apr 18, 2025, 06:06 PM

7. Karun Nair - 89 vs MI

Karun Nair scored 89 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 222.50 against MI on 13 April 2025

6. KL Rahul - 93 vs RCB

KL Rahul scored 93 off 53 balls at a strike rate of 175.47 against RCB on 10 April 2025

5. Quinton de Kock - 97 vs RR

Quinton de Kock scored 97 off 61 balls at a strike rate of 159.01 against RR on 26 March 2025

4. Shreyas Iyer - 97 vs GT

Shreyas Iyer followed closely with 97 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 230.95 against GT on 25 March 2025

3. Priyansh Arya - 103 vs CSK

Priyansh Arya smashed 103 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 245.23 against CSK on 8 April 2025

2. Ishan Kishan - 106 vs RR

Ishan Kishan scored 106 off 47 balls at a strike rate of 225.53 against RR on 23 March 2025

1. Abhishek Sharma - 141 vs PBKS

Abhishek Sharma scored a blistering 141 off 55 balls at a strike rate of 256.36 against PBKS on 12 April 2025