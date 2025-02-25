Champions Trophy: Performance of Last 7 Host Nations

Sri Lanka co-hosted the 2002 Champions Trophy along with India. They had a strong tournament, reaching the final against India. However, due to rain, the final was washed out on both scheduled days, and the trophy was shared between India and Sri Lanka.
England had a decent run in the 2004 Champions Trophy, reaching the semifinals before losing to West Indies. In the semis, they posted a below-par total of 217, which West Indies chased down comfortably.
India had a forgettable tournament as hosts, crashing out in the group stage. The team struggled with form and inconsistency, managing only one win in three matches.
South Africa, hosting the tournament for the first time, had a disappointing campaign. They were placed in Group B but managed just one win in three matches, finishing third in their group. This meant they were eliminated in the group stage.
England had a fantastic run in the 2013 Champions Trophy, making it all the way to the final. In the summit clash against India, England looked in control during their chase of 130 (DLS target in a rain-shortened match). However, a late collapse saw them lose by 5 runs, finishing as runners-up.
England, the host nation, had a strong start to the tournament. They topped Group A, winning all three of their matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia. However, in the semifinal against Pakistan, England struggled on a slow pitch in Cardiff. Their batting collapsed, managing only 211 runs, which Pakistan chased down comfortably with 8 wickets in hand.
Pakistan as the hosts of the 2025 Champions Trophy were knocked out in the group stage after they lost to New Zealand and India. With the same teams winning their second group stage matches, Pakistan’s early exit was confirmed on Monday (Feb 24).
