Champions Trophy: Batters with Most Runs in Each of Last Seven Editions
By: Aditya Pimpale
In 2000, Sourav Ganguly of India led the charts with 348 runs. Ganguly was India’s star batter and led the nation to a joint title in 2002 with Sri Lanka.
Virender Sehwag, also from India, scored 271 runs in the 2002 edition of the Champions Trophy. He was also India’s man in form when they toured New Zealand at the turn of the year.
Marcus Trescothick of England topped the 2004 edition with 261 runs as they finished runners-up. England were led by Michael Vaughan but failed to get over the line in front of their own crowd.
Chris Gayle from the West Indies dominated the 2006 tournament with an impressive 474 runs. Gayle had also played a crucial role in the 2004 edition where West Indies were victorious.
In 2009, Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was the leading run-scorer with 288 runs. Ponting’s excellence saw Australia lift the Champions Trophy for the only time up to the date.
Shikhar Dhawan of India was the standout performer in 2013 amassing 363 runs. He was the Player of the Tournament in the edition as India won its second Champions Trophy title.
Shikhar Dhawan this time under Virat Kohli’s captaincy scored 338 runs in 2017, making him the top scorer in consecutive tournaments. India reached back-to-back finals only to be defeated by Pakistan in 2017.
