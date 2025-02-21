Champions Trophy 2025: Last 7 Results in India vs Pakistan in ODIs

Pakistan was bowled out for 191 runs in 42.5 overs, with Babar Azam scoring 50 and Mohammad Rizwan contributing 49. India’s bowlers dominated, with Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj picking up crucial wickets. In response, India chased the target comfortably in 30.3 overs, scoring 192/3, led by Rohit Sharma’s 86 (63).
India posted a mammoth 356/2 in 50 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli (122 off 94 balls)* and KL Rahul (111 off 106 balls)*. Pakistan’s chase crumbled, and they were all out for 128 in 32 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav taking 5 wickets.
India batted first and posted 266 all out in 48.5 overs, with Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) playing key innings. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi (4/35), Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah bowled brilliantly. Unfortunately, rain prevented Pakistan from batting, and the match was abandoned.
India, batting first, scored 336/5 in 50 overs, led by Rohit Sharma’s stunning 140 off 113 balls and Virat Kohli’s 77. Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum, reaching 212/6 in 40 overs before rain intervened, giving India a DLS victory by 89 runs.
Pakistan managed 237/7 in 50 overs, with Shoaib Malik scoring 78. India chased the target comfortably, reaching 238/1 in 39.3 overs, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan’s 114 and Rohit Sharma’s 111.*
Pakistan was dismissed for 162 in 43.1 overs, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/15) and Kedar Jadhav (3/23) dismantling their batting lineup. India chased down the target in 29 overs, scoring 164/2, with Rohit Sharma (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (46) leading the charge.
In the only victory for Pakistan in these seven matches, they posted 338/4 in 50 overs, with a brilliant 114 off 106 balls from Fakhar Zaman. India struggled in the chase and was bowled out for 158 in 30.3 overs, with Mohammad Amir taking 3 wickets, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan early.
{{ primary_category.name }}