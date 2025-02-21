Champions Trophy 2025: Last 7 Results in India vs Pakistan in ODIs

7. ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (Final)

In the only victory for Pakistan in these seven matches, they posted 338/4 in 50 overs, with a brilliant 114 off 106 balls from Fakhar Zaman. India struggled in the chase and was bowled out for 158 in 30.3 overs, with Mohammad Amir taking 3 wickets, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan early.