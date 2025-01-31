Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Performance in Last 7 Editions
By: Aditya Pimpale
India faced Pakistan in final as the latter put up an impressive total of 338/4, and despite a valiant effort, India fell short, scoring 158 runs, and Pakistan won by 180 runs. India ended up as runners-up in the tournament.
India defeated England in final by 5 runs. It was a rain-affected match, with India posting 129/7 in 20 overs. England was restricted to 124/8, handing India their second Champions Trophy win.
Despite the win against the West Indies, India could not progress past the group stage, as their loss to Pakistan and the no-result match led to their early exit.
With no wins, India were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions Trophy 2006. The hosts lost to Australia by 7 wickets, West Indies by 4 wickets and South Africa match ended in a draw due to rain.
India failed to progress to the semifinals and were eliminated from the tournament at the group stage. They lost to Pakistan and England while winning against eventual winners West Indies.
India was supposed to face Sri Lanka, but due to persistent rain, both the final matches were abandoned. As a result, both India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners.
India lost to New Zealand in the final, which was held at the Nairobi Gymkhana Ground. India posted a total of 264/6, but New Zealand chased it down with 5 wickets in hand, winning by 4 wickets.
