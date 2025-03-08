Champions Trophy 2025: All Player of the Tournament Award Winners

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 08, 2025, 04:50 PM

1. 2017 ICC Champions Trophy – Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Hasan Ali was Pakistan’s leading bowler, providing crucial breakthroughs in every match. His brilliant performances helped Pakistan win their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy. He was named Player of the Tournament for his consistency and impact in big matches.

2. 2013 ICC Champions Trophy – Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Dhawan was India’s most consistent performer, giving them strong starts. His back-to-back centuries helped India remain unbeaten throughout the tournament. In the rain-affected final against England, he scored a quick 31, playing a vital role in India’s win.

3. 2009 ICC Champions Trophy – Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Led Australia to back-to-back ICC Champions Trophy titles. His 111* in the semi-final against England helped Australia reach the final. Scored 37 in the final as Australia defeated New Zealand to win the trophy.

4. 2006 ICC Champions Trophy – Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Gayle dominated the tournament with three centuries. He played a key role in taking West Indies to the final. Despite West Indies losing the final to Australia, Gayle was the standout performer.

5. 2004 ICC Champions Trophy – Ramnaresh Sarwan (West Indies)

Sarwan was instrumental in guiding West Indies to their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy title. His composed batting in pressure situations helped West Indies chase down key targets. In the final against England, Sarwan contributed 19* as West Indies won by 2 wickets.

6. 2002 ICC Champions Trophy

Not Awarded

7. 2000 ICC Champions Trophy

Not Awarded