Champions Trophy 2025: All Player of the Tournament Award Winners

Hasan Ali was Pakistan’s leading bowler, providing crucial breakthroughs in every match. His brilliant performances helped Pakistan win their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy. He was named Player of the Tournament for his consistency and impact in big matches.
Dhawan was India’s most consistent performer, giving them strong starts. His back-to-back centuries helped India remain unbeaten throughout the tournament. In the rain-affected final against England, he scored a quick 31, playing a vital role in India’s win.
Led Australia to back-to-back ICC Champions Trophy titles. His 111* in the semi-final against England helped Australia reach the final. Scored 37 in the final as Australia defeated New Zealand to win the trophy.
Gayle dominated the tournament with three centuries. He played a key role in taking West Indies to the final. Despite West Indies losing the final to Australia, Gayle was the standout performer.
Sarwan was instrumental in guiding West Indies to their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy title. His composed batting in pressure situations helped West Indies chase down key targets. In the final against England, Sarwan contributed 19* as West Indies won by 2 wickets.
Not Awarded
Not Awarded
{{ primary_category.name }}