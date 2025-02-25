Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Worse Performances of Pakistan in ICC Tournaments

Pakistan suffered one of their worst World Cup campaigns in history. They lost to Ireland in a shocking upset and were eliminated in the group stage. This tournament was also marked by the tragic death of coach Bob Woolmer.
Despite having a squad full of legendary players like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan performed poorly. They lost crucial matches to Australia, England, and India, leading to an early exit.
Pakistan started with a win against Bangladesh but then lost to India, New Zealand, and Australia, failing to make it past the Super 10 stage. The team looked disorganized, and their tactics were heavily criticized.
Pakistan needed to beat the West Indies in their final group game but suffered a humiliating loss. They failed to reach the semi-finals for the first time in T20 World Cup history.
Pakistan, one of the favorites, had a disastrous campaign. They were eliminated in the group stage after losing to New Zealand in a must-win match.
Pakistan started well but lost five out of nine matches, including shocking defeats to Afghanistan and South Africa. Poor team selection, captaincy issues, and internal conflicts led to a disastrous campaign.
After defeats to New Zealand and India in their Champions Trophy 2025 clashes, Pakistan became the fourth defending champions to exit the tournament in the group stage. They interestingly played only one match at home before exiting the tournament.
{{ primary_category.name }}