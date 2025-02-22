Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Interesting Facts About India vs Pakistan Match

1. Pakistan’s First ICC Final Win Came Against India (2017)

Pakistan defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final by 180 runs, marking their first ICC tournament victory against India. Fakhar Zaman’s century and Mohammad Amir’s fiery spell were the highlights.

2. India’s Dominance Before 2017

Before the 2017 final, India had a perfect record against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, winning all three encounters (2002, 2004, and 2013).

3. The Only No Result (2002)

Their first Champions Trophy meeting in 2002 ended with no result due to rain in Colombo. Both teams shared points.

4. Thriller in 2004 – Pakistan’s First Win

Pakistan secured their first Champions Trophy win over India in 2004, chasing down 201 runs in a tense finish, with Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf playing crucial roles.

5. India’s Easy Win in 2013

In the 2013 Champions Trophy, India dominated Pakistan in a rain-affected game in Birmingham, winning comfortably by 8 wickets, with Shikhar Dhawan leading the charge.

6. Most Expensive Final Over (2017 Final)

Hardik Pandya hit three consecutive sixes off Hasan Ali in the 2017 final, making it one of the most expensive final overs (23 runs) in a Champions Trophy final.

7. Biggest Margin in a Champions Trophy Final

Pakistan’s 180-run win over India in the 2017 final remains the biggest margin of victory in any ICC Champions Trophy final.