Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Indians Players Likely to be Included/Dropped
By: Aditya Pimpale
Having lost his place in the Indian side, Ishan Kishan could be handed a reprieve as the selectors keep a close eye on the Jharkhand batter. A wicketkeeper option and back-up to Rohit Sharma as an opener, Kishan is in the frame to make the Indian side.
Shreyas Ieyr’s inclusion in the Indian side remains a big call having returned to the Indian side for the Sri Lanka ODI series in July and August. However, few reports have suggested he could miss out on the plane.
The Indian bowler was part of the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup and will play an important role if he is passed fit. If Kuldeep misses out Ravi Bishnoi should get the nod for the final squad.
Now a permanent member of the Indian T20I side, Sanju Samson will most probably miss out on the Indian team’s selection for the Champions Trophy. The Rajasthan Royals batter also pulled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The former India vice-captain should make the squad having impressed in the Australia series with the bat. He was part of the Indian side which finished runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy.
He remains an integral part of the Indian Test side, however, according to reports the selection committee is considering dropping Ravindra Jadeja. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav remain the frontline spine options in the blue kit.
The current captain in ODIs and Tests is likely to be included in the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy as he enters the twilight of his career. He was part of the Indian team in 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy.
