Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Indian Bowlers with Most Wickets vs Bangladesh

Having made his return to the Indian side ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Mohammed Shami has big shoes to fill in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. He has 9 wickets in four matches against Bangladesh in ODIs.
A part-time option in his playing days, Sehwag scalped 9 wickets in 12 matches for India. He was better known for his heroics with the bat than the ball for the Men in Blue.
Member of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning squad, Zaheer enjoyed his stint against Bangladesh. In 9 matches he bagged 12 wickets with an average of 27.16 and an economy of 4.97.
One of India’s greatest, Jasprit Bumrah has 12 wickets in five matches against Bangladesh in ODIs. His best figures include 55/4 and averaged 14.58.
Sachin Tendulkar was prolific with both bat and ball for India against Bangladesh as he scalped 12 wickets in 12 matches. His best figures were 54/4 during his more than two-decade-long career.
Ravindra Jadeja has 14 wickets in 13 matches, averaging 34.35 with an economy rate of 4.45. His best figures are 4/29 in the 2018 Asia Cup Super Four match.
Ajit Agarkar has 16 wickets in 8 matches, averaging 17.93 with an economy rate of 4.04. His best performance was 3/18 in Dhaka in 2003.
