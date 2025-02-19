Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Indian Batters with Most Runs Against Bangladesh

Member of the 2011 World Cup winning squad, Raina scored 481 runs in 13 matches against Bangladesh. This included one hundred and three fifties for the veteran all-rounder.
The legendary batter scored 496 runs in 12 matches in a career where he won all major honours. Tendulkar’s only ODI hundred against Bangladesh was also his 100th international ton.
One of the greats of the game with 503 runs in 12 matches Virender Sehwag is India’s fifth highest scorer against Bangladesh in ODIs.
With 569 runs in 21 matches, MS Dhoni also enjoyed his stint against Bangladesh in ODIs. He was part of the Indian team in the 2007 ODI World Cup which lost to Bangladesh.
Gautam Gambhir has amassed 592 runs in 11 matches, averaging 59.20, with two centuries and three half-centuries.
Rohit has smashed 786 runs in 17 matches, averaging 56.14, including three centuries and three half-centuries.
Virat has 910 runs in 16 matches, averaging 75.83, with five centuries and three half-centuries as the former India captain looks to add more during the Champions Trophy.
{{ primary_category.name }}