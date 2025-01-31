Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Fastest Hundreds for India
By: Aditya Pimpale
Venue: Ahmedabad, India Date: October 26, 2006 Dravid’s century helped India reach 223/9. However, India lost the match by 3 wickets.
Venue: Edgbaston, England Date: June 4, 2017 A classic Kohli knock in a high-pressure Indo-Pak game. He helped India reach 319/3 in a rain-affected game. India won by 124 runs (DLS method).
Venue: Colombo (RPS), Sri Lanka Date: September 22, 2002 Sehwag’s destructive innings helped India chase down 270 in just 39.3 overs. His partnership with Ganguly ensured a dominant 8-wicket win.
Venue: Nairobi, Kenya Date: October 13, 2000 One of Ganguly’s finest ODI knocks, played under pressure. His unbeaten century powered India to 295/6. India won by 95 runs, advancing to the final.
Venue: The Oval, England Date: June 8, 2017 Another dominant knock in Champions Trophy from Dhawan. His century helped India reach 321/6, but Sri Lanka chased the total successfully. Despite India’s loss, Dhawan won the Golden Bat in the tournament.
Venue: Colombo (RPS), Sri Lanka Date: September 22, 2002 Ganguly’s unbeaten knock helped India chase 270 comfortably. He played a captain’s knock, ensuring an 8-wicket victory. This century helped India qualify for the final of the tournament.
Venue: Cardiff, Wales Date: June 6, 2013 This was Dhawan’s maiden century in ICC events. His aggressive stroke play helped India post a strong total of 331/7. India won the match by 26 runs.
