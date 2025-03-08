Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Bowlers with Most Wickets

Kagiso Rabada has been a vital component of South Africa’s bowling lineup, known for his pace and accuracy. His best figures in the tournament are 3/36.
Mitchell Santner has been effective in containing runs and providing key breakthroughs for New Zealand. His best performance in the tournament is 3/43.
Ben Dwarshuis has been a reliable bowler for Australia, consistently contributing with crucial wickets. His best figures in the tournament are 3/47.
Azmatullah Omarzai has been a standout performer for Afghanistan, notably achieving a five-wicket haul with figures of 5/58.
In his Champions Trophy debut, Varun Chakravarthy showcased his “mystery spin” by taking 5 wickets for 42 runs against New Zealand, earning him the Player of the Match award.
Mohammed Shami has been a key performer for India, leading the pace attack with precision. He achieved a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, with figures of 5/53, becoming the fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets.
Matt Henry has been instrumental in New Zealand’s bowling attack, consistently delivering breakthroughs. His standout performance came against India, where he secured a five-wicket haul, recording figures of 5/42.
