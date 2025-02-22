Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Biggest Win Margins for India vs Pakistan in ODIs

India put up 257/8 before restricting Pakistan to 197, sealing a 60-run victory.
Virat Kohli’s 107 helped India post 300/7. Pakistan fell short, getting bowled out for 224.
Centuries from Virender Sehwag (108) and Rahul Dravid (104) guided India to 281/8. The Indian bowlers then dismissed Pakistan for 194.
Led by Rohit Sharma’s 140, India set a target of 337/5. Rain interruptions revised Pakistan’s target to 302 in 40 overs, but they could only reach 212/6.
India put up 319/3 in a rain-affected match, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 91 and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 81. Pakistan, given a revised target of 289 in 41 overs, could only manage 164.
Virender Sehwag’s blistering 119 off 95 balls powered India to 308/7. In response, Pakistan collapsed to 190, handing India a convincing win.
India registered their biggest ODI win over Pakistan, with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 122 and surpassing 13,000 ODI runs. KL Rahul also hit a century, helping India post a massive total.
