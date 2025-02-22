Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Biggest Win Margins for India vs Pakistan in ODIs

Aditya Pimpale
Feb 22, 2025, 09:57 PM

7. 60 Runs – Pepsi Champions Trophy, Sharjah (1991)

India put up 257/8 before restricting Pakistan to 197, sealing a 60-run victory.

6. 76 Runs – ICC World Cup, Adelaide (2015)

Virat Kohli’s 107 helped India post 300/7. Pakistan fell short, getting bowled out for 224.

5. 87 Runs – ODI Series, Kochi (2005)

Centuries from Virender Sehwag (108) and Rahul Dravid (104) guided India to 281/8. The Indian bowlers then dismissed Pakistan for 194.

4. 89 Runs – ICC World Cup, Manchester (2019)

Led by Rohit Sharma’s 140, India set a target of 337/5. Rain interruptions revised Pakistan’s target to 302 in 40 overs, but they could only reach 212/6.

3. 124 Runs – ICC Champions Trophy, Birmingham (2017)

India put up 319/3 in a rain-affected match, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 91 and Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 81. Pakistan, given a revised target of 289 in 41 overs, could only manage 164.

2. 140 Runs – Asia Cup, Dambulla (2008)

Virender Sehwag’s blistering 119 off 95 balls powered India to 308/7. In response, Pakistan collapsed to 190, handing India a convincing win.

1. 228 Runs – Asia Cup Super Four, Colombo (2023)

India registered their biggest ODI win over Pakistan, with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 122 and surpassing 13,000 ODI runs. KL Rahul also hit a century, helping India post a massive total.