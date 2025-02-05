Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Batters with Most Runs in India vs Pakistan
By: Aditya Pimpale
A true match-winner, Younis Khan scored 1,363 runs in 39 matches against India at an average of 34.07 and a strike rate of 79.40. He played several memorable innings, including a highest score of 123, which came in a thrilling ODI contest.
Mohammad Yousuf was known for his stylish and composed batting, accumulating 1,590 runs in 50 matches against India at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of 75.36. He was a vital part of Pakistan’s middle order and often played anchor roles in successful chases.
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly played many crucial knocks against Pakistan, scoring 1,652 runs in 53 matches at an average of 35.17 and a strike rate of 73.20. A stylish left-handed batsman, Ganguly often took on Pakistan’s fast bowlers and played aggressive cricket.
Rahul Dravid scored 1899 runs against Pakistan in the ODI format as he enjoyed his stint against neighbours. In total he played in 58 ODI matches against Pakistan including a famous win over the rivals in 2003 ODI World Cup.
Saeed Anwar was one of the finest openers Pakistan has ever produced and was particularly effective against India. In 50 matches, he scored 2,002 runs at an average of 43.42 and a strike rate of 80.60.
Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of Pakistan’s most reliable middle-order batsmen in ODIs against India, accumulating 2,403 runs in 67 matches at an impressive average of 43.69 and a strike rate of 74.93. His ability to chase under pressure and play match-winning knocks made him a crucial player in India-Pakistan encounters.
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in India-Pakistan ODIs, having scored 2,526 runs in 69 matches at an average of 40.09 and a strike rate of 87.12. He registered five centuries and sixteen fifties, making him a consistent performer in high-pressure games.
