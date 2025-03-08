Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Batters with Most Runs

Josh Inglis has been a revelation for Australia, playing only two innings but making a massive impact. His astonishing batting average of 180.00 is due to remaining not out in one of his innings. With a blistering strike rate of 125.87, Inglis has played explosive innings, hitting boundaries at will.
Shreyas Iyer has been an important middle-order batter for India, playing crucial knocks to stabilize the innings. Although he hasn’t scored a century yet, his contributions have been valuable in ensuring India’s batting depth. His 48.75 average shows his ability to play responsible innings.
Ibrahim Zadran made history in the Champions Trophy with his record-breaking 177 against England, the highest individual score of the tournament so far. His explosive batting has been a key factor in Afghanistan’s performance, with an impressive strike rate of 106.40. His ability to clear the boundary, as seen in his seven sixes, makes him one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament.
Virat Kohli once again proved why he is one of the best in the world with a brilliant century during the tournament. His 217 runs in four innings highlight his consistency and ability to build innings under pressure. While his strike rate is lower than others on this list, his role as an anchor has been crucial in India’s progress.
Joe Root has been a vital part of England’s middle order, maintaining a steady average of 75. He scored a crucial century in the group stage, providing stability to the team. With his experience and technical proficiency, Root has been instrumental in ensuring England’s batting depth remains solid.
Rachin Ravindra has been a crucial part of New Zealand’s batting lineup, scoring two centuries in just three innings. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed has helped New Zealand maintain a competitive edge. His 103.66 strike rate demonstrates his aggressive yet composed batting style.
Ben Duckett has been one of the most consistent performers for England, playing three innings with a strong average of 75.66. His standout performance was a record-breaking 165-run knock against Afghanistan, which was later surpassed by Ibrahim Zadran’s 177. Duckett’s ability to score quickly, as indicated by his 108.61 strike rate, has provided England with solid starts in the tournament.
