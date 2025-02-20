Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Batters with Most ODI Runs for India

Azharuddin was known for his wristy stroke play and elegant batting style. He captained India in the 1990s and played crucial roles in many victories. His ability to play spin and pace with equal ease made him a key player in India’s middle order.
India’s most successful captain, Dhoni was a master finisher known for his calmness under pressure. His 183* against Sri Lanka is the highest score by a wicketkeeper in ODIs, and he led India to victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.
Known as “The Wall,” Dravid was primarily a Test specialist but played a vital role in ODIs with his adaptability. He often batted in the middle order and kept wickets during the 2003 World Cup, making him a valuable asset.
The only batter with three ODI double centuries, Rohit Sharma is one of the most explosive openers in modern cricket. His highest score of 264 remains the highest individual score in ODI history.
A stylish left-handed batsman and an influential captain, Ganguly transformed Indian cricket with his aggressive leadership. His ability to play lofted shots and dominate fast bowlers made him one of the best ODI openers in history.
Known for his consistency and chasing ability, Kohli has been a pillar of India’s batting lineup. He holds the record for the fastest 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 ODI runs and became the fastest batter to 50 ODI centuries, surpassing Tendulkar.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar dominated ODIs for over two decades. He was the first batsman to score a double century in ODIs and played a crucial role in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.
