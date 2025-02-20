Champions Trophy 2025: 7 Batters Fastest to 11000 ODI Runs

The former Pakistani captain achieved this milestone on November 12, 2002, in an ODI against Zimbabwe. He played 336 matches before crossing 11,000 ODI runs.
The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter reached 11,000 ODI runs on July 1, 2013, against India in the ICC Champions Trophy. Sangakkara took 359 matches to accomplish this feat.
The South African all-rounder reached 11,000 runs on January 23, 2009, in an ODI against Australia. Kallis needed 314 matches to achieve this milestone.
The stylish Indian left-hander reached 11,000 runs on March 12, 2007, against Bermuda in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Ganguly needed 297 matches to achieve the milestone.
The former Australian captain reached this mark on March 24, 2007, in a World Cup match against South Africa. It took Ponting 295 matches to cross 11,000 ODI runs.
The legendary Indian batter was the first player to reach 11,000 ODI runs. He achieved this milestone on December 8, 2002, against England in Cuttack.
Kohli holds the record for being the fastest player to reach 11,000 ODI runs. He accomplished this feat on June 16, 2019, during India’s match against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
