BGT: Nitish Kumar Reddy in Numbers after MCG Hundred

7. 127-Run Stand

Partnership runs between Reddy and Washington Sundar for the eighth wicket. It is the joint-third-highest for India against Australia.

6. 105 Unbeaten at Stumps on Day 3

105-run partnership between Reddy and Washington Sundar for the eighth wicket stitched India’s comeback into the contest. It is the joint-third-highest for India against Australia.

5. 21 years and 214 days

Reddy's age coming into the Melbourne Test. He is the third-youngest India player to score a Test hundred in Australia, after Tendulkar (18y 253d) and Rishabh Pant (21y 91d).

4. Five Batters

There are now five visiting batters to score Test hundreds batting at No. 8 or lower in Australia, including Reddy. It is also the first century by a No. 8 (or lower) batter for India in Australia, with Anil Kumble's 87 in 2008 at Adelaide the previous highest.

3. Eight Sixes

Eight sixes by Reddy in this series are the joint-highest by a visiting batter in a Test series in Australia. Michael Vaughan in the 2002-03 Ashes and Chris Gayle in 2009 also hit eight sixes each.

2. Second Indian

India batters to score their maiden Test hundred at MCG: Vinoo Mankad (in 1948) and Reddy. He is the first visiting batter to score his maiden Test hundred at the venue since JP Duminy in 2008.

1. 150+ balls faced

Instances of two players facing 150 or more balls for India in a Test innings while batting at No. 8 or lower (where data is available). Syed Kirmani and Shivlal Yadav did this against New Zealand in Auckland in 1981, and now Reddy and Washington have done the same in Melbourne.