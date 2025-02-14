Batters to Score Fastest to 6000 ODI Runs (Innings)

West Indian great Sir Vivian Richards was the fastest to 6,000 ODI runs for many years before modern players broke his record. He reached the feat in 141 innings for the West Indies in the 1980s.
Known for his flamboyant batting, Shikhar Dhawan reached 6,000 ODI runs in 140 innings. As India’s go-to opener in ICC tournaments, Dhawan’s consistency and ability to score big runs in crucial games helped him achieve this milestone faster than many legends of the game.
A destructive opener, David Warner also reached 6,000 ODI runs in 139 innings, matching Williamson’s record. Warner’s aggressive batting at the top of the order played a crucial role in Australia’s dominance in ODIs. His ability to score quickly and consistently across formats made him a key player for his team.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is known for his composure and classical batting style. He reached 6,000 ODI runs in 139 innings, highlighting his importance in New Zealand’s middle order. His ability to adapt to different conditions and anchor innings made him one of the fastest players to reach this landmark.
One of the most dominant batters of the modern era, Virat Kohli reached the 6,000-run mark in 136 innings. His ability to chase down targets and score consistently in ODIs made him one of the fastest to achieve this milestone.
Before Babar, Hashim Amla held the record as the fastest batter to 6,000 ODI runs, accomplishing it in 123 innings. The stylish South African opener was known for his textbook technique and ability to score runs at a rapid rate.
Babar Azam became the joint-fastest player to reach 6,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in 123 innings. He has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s batting lineup, known for his elegant stroke play and consistency across formats.
