Batters Fastest to 10000 ODI Runs (Innings)

Dhoni became the fourth Indian batter to reach 10,000 ODI runs. Known as one of the greatest finishers in cricket, he achieved this milestone while batting lower down the order, making his feat even more remarkable.
Kallis, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, was the first South African to reach this landmark. His ability to contribute as both a batter and a bowler made him one of the most valuable players in ODI history.
Ponting was the first Australian batter to achieve 10,000 ODI runs. As one of the most dominant batters in cricket history, his record is remarkable given the aggressive Australian batting approach of his era.
Ganguly, one of India’s finest ODI captains, was known for his elegant strokeplay and aggression. He reached the milestone as the third Indian batter to do so, forming a legendary opening pair with Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar was the first cricketer ever to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs. He achieved this feat in an era when batting conditions were tougher, making his record even more impressive.
Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest Indian to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs. He was initially a middle-order batter but transformed into one of the greatest openers of all time, reaching this milestone with 30+ centuries to his name.
Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record by reaching 10,000 ODI runs in just 205 innings—54 fewer innings than Tendulkar. He achieved this milestone at an incredible average of nearly 60, making him the fastest batter ever to do so.
