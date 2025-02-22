Australia vs England Champions Trophy Match Preview: Squad, match prediction, venue, pitch report, weather and more
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Australia and England will kick off their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Lahore on Saturday. With Pat Cummins injured, Steve Smith leads an Aussie side missing key players like Starc, Marsh, Stoinis, and Hazelwood. Meanwhile, England, after a 0-3 loss to India, will look forward to make a steady comeback.
Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch is a paradise for batters, as seen in the recent ODI tri-series with frequent 300+ scores. With Australia’s depleted pace attack missing Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc, and Stoinis, England batting first could set up a high-scoring game.
Lahore’s weather for the Australia vs England game is expected to be clear with no rain. Temperatures will start in the early 20s and drop to 15-20°C after sunset.
Steve Smith (Captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.
Jos Buttler (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.
Google’s win probability meter gives Australia a 52 per cent chance of victory, while England stands at 48 per cent.
Australia and England have faced off in 161 ODIs, with Australia winning 95 matches and England securing 61 victories. Two games ended in a tie, while three had no result.
Australia vs England match will start at 2:30 pm IST and will be live on JioHotstar app. The match will also be aired on Star Sports Network alongside Sports18 Network.
