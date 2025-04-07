7 Worst Seasons of Rohit Sharma’s IPL Career

Rohit got starts but failed to convert most of them into big scores. Mumbai Indians struggled with slow pitches in UAE, and his lack of impact at the top added pressure on the middle order.
Rohit was still young and played a role in the middle order. While Deccan Chargers won the title, his strike rate was low even by 2009 standards.
MI failed to reach the playoffs, and many of his runs came in matches where the team didn’t win. His knocks often didn’t come at the moments the team needed the most, hence the perception of a “low-impact” season despite decent personal numbers.
Rohit had a standout innings – a century (109*) – but aside from that, his performances lacked consistency. While 433 runs sounds decent, they came with several low scores in between.
Rohit was shuffled between the opening and middle-order positions, which affected his rhythm. Despite a brilliant 94-run knock in one match, he failed to convert starts in most games.
Although Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs, Rohit’s contribution with the bat was underwhelming. He managed only two fifties, and there were stretches where he struggled to cross even 10 runs.
This was Rohit Sharma’s poorest IPL season statistically. For the first time in his IPL career, he didn’t score a single half-century. He frequently got out after poor shot selections, and his inability to anchor innings was a major blow to Mumbai Indians.
