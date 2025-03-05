7 Unique Stats of Virat Kohli in ODI Chases

Kohli has scored over 10,000 runs in successful run chases, the most by any batter in ODI history.
He averages above 90 in successful ODI chases, making him the most reliable batter when his team wins.
Kohli has scored 26 centuries in run chases, the most by any player. The next best is Sachin Tendulkar with 17.
He has hit 22 centuries in successful run chases, showing his ability to finish games for India.
Kohli reached 8,000, 9,000, and 10,000 runs in chases faster than any other player.
He has been part of the most 150+ run partnerships in ODI chases, often guiding India to victory with key partnerships.
He has over 90 scores of 50+ in chases, second only to Sachin Tendulkar, showing his consistency.
