7 Unique Stats of Virat Kohli in ODI Chases

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 05, 2025, 10:25 AM
1. Most Runs in ODI Chases

Kohli has scored over 10,000 runs in successful run chases, the most by any batter in ODI history.

2. Highest Average in Successful Chases (Min. 2,000 Runs)

He averages above 90 in successful ODI chases, making him the most reliable batter when his team wins.

3. Most Hundreds in ODI Chases

Kohli has scored 26 centuries in run chases, the most by any player. The next best is Sachin Tendulkar with 17.

4. Most Hundreds in Successful Chases

He has hit 22 centuries in successful run chases, showing his ability to finish games for India.

5. Fastest to 8,000, 9,000 & 10,000 Runs in ODI Chases

Kohli reached 8,000, 9,000, and 10,000 runs in chases faster than any other player.

6. Most 150+ Partnerships in Chases

He has been part of the most 150+ run partnerships in ODI chases, often guiding India to victory with key partnerships.

7. Second-Most 50+ Scores in ODI Chases

He has over 90 scores of 50+ in chases, second only to Sachin Tendulkar, showing his consistency.

