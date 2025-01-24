Virat Kohli's 7 Unbreakable Records
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals, with 50 centuries to his name, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 49.
He is the quickest player to reach 8,000 (175 innings), 9,000 (194 innings), 10,000 (205 innings), 11,000 (222 innings), 12,000 (242 innings), and 13,000 (267 innings) runs in ODIs, showcasing unparalleled consistency and speed in accumulating runs.
Kohli has scored seven double centuries in Test cricket as captain, the most by any player in this role, surpassing legends like Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting.
During the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Kohli amassed 765 runs, setting a new record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament.
Across all formats, Kohli has been named Player of the Series 21 times, highlighting his consistent match-winning performances.
Kohli boasts the highest batting average in T20 Internationals, with an impressive 48.69, underscoring his dominance in the shortest format of the game.
In the 2016 Indian Premier League, Kohli scored 973 runs, the highest by any player in a single season, a record that remains unchallenged.
{{ primary_category.name }}