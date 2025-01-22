7 Unbreakable Records of Novak Djokovic
By: Aditya Pimpale
By: Aditya Pimpale
Djokovic holds the all-time record for the most weeks at World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, surpassing legends like Roger Federer and Pete Sampras. His dominance at the top spot makes this record difficult to match.
Djokovic has finished as the year-end World No. 1 a record 7 times (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2021), breaking Pete Sampras’ long-standing record of 6. Maintaining this consistency in a highly competitive era makes it nearly unbeatable.
Djokovic is the only player in the Open Era to win each of the four Grand Slam titles (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open) at least twice. This rare achievement underscores his versatility on all surfaces.
Djokovic has won the Australian Open an unprecedented 10 times (as of 2023). His dominance on the hard courts of Melbourne Park is unmatched, and replicating this feat is highly improbable.
Djokovic’s consistency at the Australian Open includes an incredible winning streak of 46 consecutive matches, highlighting his dominance in this Grand Slam over multiple years.
Djokovic holds the record for the most ATP Masters 1000 titles with 39. Additionally, he is the only player to have completed the Career Golden Masters (winning all 9 Masters events), not just once, but twice.
Djokovic has achieved the rare feat of winning three Grand Slam titles in a single calendar year three times (2011, 2015, and 2021). This level of dominance across a season is unlikely to be replicated in the modern era.
{{ primary_category.name }}