7 Unbreakable Records of Cristiano Ronaldo
By: Aditya Pimpale
Ronaldo is the all-time leading goal scorer in international football, surpassing Ali Daei’s 109 goals. He continues to extend this record, making it incredibly difficult for any player to catch up.
Ronaldo holds the record for most goals in UEFA Champions League history, ahead of Lionel Messi. His dominance in the competition, including multiple top-scorer titles, makes this record extremely tough to beat.
Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times (four with Real Madrid, one with Manchester United). While others have won more titles, no outfield player has been as influential in winning multiple titles in the modern era.
In the 2013-14 season, Ronaldo scored a record 17 goals in a single UCL campaign, leading Real Madrid to their long-awaited “La Décima” (10th title). No one has come close to this record since.
Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in five different FIFA World Cups, an achievement that highlights his longevity and consistency on the biggest stage.
Ronaldo scored 450 goals for Real Madrid in just 438 games, making him the club’s all-time leading scorer. Given Madrid’s long history and legendary players, this record seems almost impossible to break.
Ronaldo holds the record for most hat-tricks in international football, further cementing his status as the greatest international goal scorer.
