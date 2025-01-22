7 Unbreakable Football Records

Managing Manchester United for 26 years, Sir Alex Ferguson claimed 13 Premier League titles, a record for a single manager in a league that emphasizes competition and turnover. 2. Lionel Messi’s 91 Goals in a Calendar Year (2012)

In 2012, Lionel Messi scored an astounding 91 goals for club and country. This feat surpassed Gerd Müller’s record of 85 goals in 1972 and is unlikely to be broken due to the sheer consistency and workload required.