7 Unbreakable Football Records
By: Aditya Pimpale
In Scottish football, Arbroath demolished Bon Accord with a record-breaking 36-0 victory. While scoring margins have increased in some leagues, this result remains unique in professional football history.
Rogerio Ceni, a Brazilian goalkeeper, scored 131 goals during his career through penalties and free kicks. For a goalkeeper to consistently score like this again is highly unlikely.
Real Madrid won the first five editions of the European Cup (now UEFA Champions League). While dominant teams exist today, the competitive nature of modern football makes replicating this streak nearly impossible.
Just Fontaine scored 13 goals for France during the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. No player has come close since, with most modern top scorers achieving fewer than 10 goals per tournament.
Managing Manchester United for 26 years, Sir Alex Ferguson claimed 13 Premier League titles, a record for a single manager in a league that emphasizes competition and turnover.
In 2012, Lionel Messi scored an astounding 91 goals for club and country. This feat surpassed Gerd Müller’s record of 85 goals in 1972 and is unlikely to be broken due to the sheer consistency and workload required.
Pelé is credited with scoring 1,281 goals in 1,363 games, including friendlies and unofficial matches. While modern players focus mainly on club and international competitions, surpassing this total seems nearly impossible.
