7 Unbreakable Cricket Records
By: Aditya Pimpale
Scored against India in 1997, it remains the highest team total in Test cricket. With the rise of attacking cricket, such marathon innings are rare today.
The Indian opener scored the highest individual score in ODI history against Sri Lanka in 2014. Scoring this many runs in 50 overs is extraordinarily rare.
Tendulkar’s career longevity and fitness helped him play the most ODIs. Modern cricketers, with tighter schedules and formats, are unlikely to reach this number.
The English spinner took 19 out of 20 Australian wickets in a single Test in 1956. It remains the most wickets by a bowler in a Test match.
Regarded as the greatest batsman ever, Bradman’s average is so far ahead of anyone else that it’s nearly impossible to replicate.
The Sri Lankan spinner holds the record for the most Test wickets. His dominance, consistency, and skill make this record extremely hard to beat.
The “Little Master” scored 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI centuries. Achieving this feat demands unmatched consistency and longevity in international cricket.
