7 Successful Run Chases in ODI History

In a match often dubbed the greatest ODI ever, Australia set a monumental target of 434/4, with Ricky Ponting scoring 164 off 105 balls. South Africa’s chase was spearheaded by Herschelle Gibbs, who scored a blistering 175, leading to a thrilling one-wicket victory.
Australia posted 371/6, but centuries from David Miller and Quinton de Kock ensured South Africa’s successful chase, marking one of the highest in ODI history.
Chasing 360, England’s Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow both scored centuries, leading to a comfortable six-wicket victory.
After Australia set a target of 359/5, India’s top order dominated, with Rohit Sharma scoring an unbeaten 141 and Virat Kohli hitting the fastest century by an Indian in ODIs at that time, off 52 balls.
Peter Handscomb’s maiden ODI century and Ashton Turner’s explosive 84 off 43 balls propelled Australia to a remarkable chase against India as they chased down 359 runs.
Jonny Bairstow’s 128 off 93 balls set the foundation for England’s successful chase against Pakistan. England scored 359/4 in 44.5 overs to achieve the feat.
Pakistan achieved their highest successful run chase, surpassing their previous record of 349 against Australia in 2022. Salman Agha (134) and Mohammad Rizwan (122*) were instrumental in the chase.
