7 Records Which Could Be Broken in IPL 2025

Aditya Pimpale
Mar 06, 2025, 07:26 PM

7. Most Hundreds in a Single IPL Season

Current Record: 4 – Virat Kohli (2016), Jos Buttler (2022) Players like Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, or David Warner could challenge this if they find form.

6. Fastest Fifty in IPL History

Current Record: 14 balls – Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023), KL Rahul (2018), Pat Cummins (2022) With more aggressive openers, someone could go below 14 balls to set a new milestone.

5. Highest Team Total in IPL History

Current Record: 277/3 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (2024) With high-scoring venues and power-packed batting lineups, we could see a team go beyond 280.

4. Most Wickets in a Single IPL Season

Current Record: 32 wickets – Harshal Patel (2021), Dwayne Bravo (2013) With the rise of death-over specialists like Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Siraj, this record could be rewritten.

3. Most Sixes in a Single IPL Season

Current Record: 59 sixes – Chris Gayle (2012) Players like Jos Buttler, Rinku Singh, and Nicholas Pooran have the ability to clear the ropes consistently and might surpass this.

2. Fastest Century in IPL History

Current Record: 30 balls – Chris Gayle (2013) With power-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav, and Heinrich Klaasen, this record could be under threat.

1. Most Runs in a Single IPL Season

Current Record: 973 runs – Virat Kohli (2016) With the growing dominance of aggressive T20 batting, someone like Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, or even Virat Kohli himself could challenge this record.