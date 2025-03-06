7 Records Which Could Be Broken in IPL 2025

Current Record: 4 – Virat Kohli (2016), Jos Buttler (2022) Players like Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, or David Warner could challenge this if they find form.
Current Record: 14 balls – Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023), KL Rahul (2018), Pat Cummins (2022) With more aggressive openers, someone could go below 14 balls to set a new milestone.
Current Record: 277/3 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (2024) With high-scoring venues and power-packed batting lineups, we could see a team go beyond 280.
Current Record: 32 wickets – Harshal Patel (2021), Dwayne Bravo (2013) With the rise of death-over specialists like Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Siraj, this record could be rewritten.
Current Record: 59 sixes – Chris Gayle (2012) Players like Jos Buttler, Rinku Singh, and Nicholas Pooran have the ability to clear the ropes consistently and might surpass this.
Current Record: 30 balls – Chris Gayle (2013) With power-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav, and Heinrich Klaasen, this record could be under threat.
Current Record: 973 runs – Virat Kohli (2016) With the growing dominance of aggressive T20 batting, someone like Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, or even Virat Kohli himself could challenge this record.
{{ primary_category.name }}